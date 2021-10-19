Smriti Irani to L Murugan, 12 Union ministers who added properties in pandemic year

Of the 78-member Council of Ministers, those who bought properties during the financial year 2020-21 include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Shipping and Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and nine Ministers of State.

As many as 12 union ministers or their family members bought properties in different parts of the country in a year that saw the entire nation grappling with the Covid-19 impact. The properties purchased during the last fiscal includes agricultural and non-agricultural land from Assam to Tamil Nadu and an apartment in Delhi, disclosures by the ministers on the website of the Prime Minister’s Office shows.

The 12 ministers bought 21 properties in all including seven agricultural lands. Six of the 12 ministers bought properties in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

Dr S Jaishankar has declared purchase of a 3,085.29 sq ft apartment floor at Delhi’s Vasant Vihar for Rs 3.87 crore. Smriti Irani had purchased property in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi. She had purchased a piece of land measuring 0.1340 hectare for Rs 12.11 lakh in Medan Mawai village.

Former Assam CM and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal declared the purchase of three properties in Dibrugarh – Mancotta Khanikar Mouza for Rs 6.75 lakh, Rs 14.40 lakh and Rs 3.60 lakh respectively.

MoS Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Yesso Naik had purchased three properties in his constituency of North Goa, including two non-agricultural plots and a residential building. He bought a 1286.29 sq ft plot for Rs 7.23 lakh and 188.37 sq ft plot for Rs 1.08 lakh in Panelim (St Pedro). The residential building measures 968.75 sq ft in Daugim was purchased at Rs 40.95 lakh.

Power minister Krishan Pal Gurjar added three parcels of agricultural land to his name through joint ownership in his Lok Sabha constituency Faridabad for Rs 1.47 crore in Bhupani, for Rs 1.95 crore in Bhupani again and for Rs 4.21 crore in Kheri.

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti purchased 1.214 hectares of land for Rs 36.42 lakh at Kripalpur in Kanpur.

Six of the nine MoS were added to the Council of Ministers this year but had bought in the property during the last fiscal year. They include:

* Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (MSME minister): Residential plot at Betwa Vihar in Jhansi for Rs 20 lakh.

* Annapurna Devi (Education): She declared the purchase of two parcels of land in her Lok Sabha constituency Koderma for Rs 3.12 lakh and in Ranchi for Rs 9.75 lakh respectively by her son.

* B L Verma (Development of North Eastern Region): MoS Verma bought a 3,126.92 sq ft plot at Ujhani in Badaun for Rs 52 lakh in joint ownership and a 3,510 sq ft plot at Manas Enclave Society in Lucknow for Rs 70 lakh in joint ownership. He also declared agricultural land purchased by his wife at Butla Khanjan in Badaun (UP).

* Devusinh Chauhan (Communications): Purchase of 5.79-acre agricultural land at Nadiad, in his Lok Sabha constituency Kheda in Gujarat, by his wife for Rs 30.43 lakh.

* Dr Mahendra Munjpara (Women and Child Development): Purchase of agricultural land at Sayla, in his Lok Sabha constituency of Surendranagar in Gujarat, for Rs 42,500.

* Dr L Murugan (Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying): Declared the purchase by his wife of non-agricultural land at Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu for Rs 5.73 lakh.