Smriti Irani reprimands Amethi DM after video with kin of BJP leader’s slain son goes viral

Smriti Irani

As Twitterati continue to express their anguish after a video of Amethi district magistrate have surfaced, showing his alleged insensitivity, Union Minister Smriti Irani has advised him to to be sensitive and modest. The video that has gone viral shows Amethi district magistrate Prashant Sharma meeting the family of a victim who was shot dead recently.

“We must try to remain modest and sensitive. We are servants of people not rulers,” Irani tweeted.

The DM had gone to meet the family of Sonu Singh (35), who was killed by the armed miscreants last Tuesday. Singh owned a brick kiln and his father Shivnayak Singh is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the district. In the video that has gone viral, he can be seen almost dragging victim’s cousin, Sunil Singh, a PCS officer.

विनय शील एवं संवेदनशील बने हम यही प्रयास होना चाहिए । जनता के हम सेवक है , शासक नहीं @DmAmethi ???? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 13, 2019

While meeting the family, the DM can be heard purportedly telling the there is no place in the world in the world where murders do not take place, He went on to say that administration is not god that it can prevent such incidents.

“What would you have done had you been in our place? Would you have stopped the killing from taking place?,” he can heard asking the crowd in the video. The DM, in the video, can also be seen dragging Sunil holding his shirt, after the latter pointed out that with Dial 100 police team nearby, his cousin could have been saved. The DM then asked him whether he could make out if anybody had a gun on the spot

Soon, those assembled there objected to his behaviour, after which the DM reprimanded them saying he was the senior-most officer of the district. Sharma told the crowd how during sensitive times, he had his officers have worked round the clock. The victim’s family has named five persons for their alleged involvement in the incident. All accused have criminal records, reports PTI.