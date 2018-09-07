Smriti Irani hits out at Congress in Rae Bareli, says it is never there to help the people

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani (ANI)

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, who was in Rae Bareli today, hit out at the Gandhi family for the negligence of Uttar Pradesh constituency that has been in their hold for years now. Irani said, “For years, the Gandhi family has been representing Raebareli but still they’re never present here to solve any developmental problems. People in their own constituencies now don’t expect anything from them. What expectations will the nation have?”

“After all these years Amethi, Rae Bareli does not have many concrete houses. In fact, mud huts constitute of 70 to 80 per cent of all the houses in this constituency,” she added.

Smriti Irani went to visit the Rae Bareli rail coach factory and later visit Salon of Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the Conference of Panchayat Representative and address a Swabhimaan Sankalp Rally. She added that the Rail coach factory that was sanctioned in 2010, during the UPA regime only started functioning recently after the NDA government has taken over.

Irani alleged that the first general manager of the rail coach factory was appointed in 2014, and even after those rail coaches from other factories only used to get painted in the Raebareli factory. “The authorities used to bring coaches from Kapurthala factory of Punjab, paint it in Raebareli and used to pass them off as coaches made in this factory,” she alleged. “The people who used to support Congress initially, also stand witness to this,” she added.

She said since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of the country, more than 700 coaches are manufactured in the factory. The authorities are now planning to manufacture metro railway coaches in the factory, Smriti Irani added.

Rae Bareli which has been a stronghold of Congress since 1999, also got its first All India Institute of Medical Sciences only last month. This happened a decade after it was sanctioned in 2009 during Mayawati’s regime.