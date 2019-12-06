Smriti Irani hits back at Congress leaders, asks how is Opposition going to punish her for speaking for women

Smriti Irani (ANI)

The government on Friday sought an apology from two Congress leaders for their “threatening position” towards Union Minister Smriti Irani as she was speaking on the Unnao rape issue in the Lok Sabha. Irani was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Unnao rape issue when she was interrupted by two Congress MPs who apparently got up from their seats and ran towards the Well of the House.

The Women and Child Development minister hit back saying that her only fault was that she speaking in Parliament for women. Speaking to reporters, the minister said, “I had a Congress MP chastise me for he said I spoke aggressively. In the House, some male MPs came towards me rolling up their sleeves, following which a young MP said, Why did Smriti Irani even speak?”

“I am shocked. I will want to see in Parliament on Monday, how is opposition going to punish me further for speaking in the interest of women,” the Lok Sabha MP from Amethi added further.

Earlier in the day, the BJP-led government sought an apology from two Congress leaders for their “threatening position” towards Smriti Irani, while the minister she was speaking on the Unnao rape incident in the Lower House of the Parliament.

“This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position…when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the house. It is most uncalled for and they should apologise,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted by PTI as saying after the house assembled after lunch break.

Condemning the incident, BJP’s Sangeeta Singh Deo called it a “black day in the temple of democracy.” She added that Irani did not make any inflammatory or derogatory remarks.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury said, “Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress: For the last few days, the country has been agitating over brutal crime against women. Our demand was Home Ministry should respond to our grievances but instead of addressing our concerns, treasury benches resorted to hurling allegations.

“The treasury benches were preparing themselves to stall the House on excuse that during exchange of views in Parliament, Minister Smriti Irani was humiliated. It was to dilute concerns raised by us,as all debates take place in full glare of media,” he was further quoted by the agency as saying.