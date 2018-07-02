Smile please! Happiness Curriculum launched in Delhi by Dalai Lama: Here’s what students will do

Delhi Government launches Happiness Curriculum (twitter.com/ AtishiMarlena)

Delhi Government has announced the introduction of “happiness curriculum” in nursery, primary and secondary schools. The curriculum was launched by Dalai Lama on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, announced about the programme last Sunday. The decision came a day after AAP leaders ended their dharna at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office on June 20.

At the launch of the ‘Happiness Curriculum, Dalai Lama said, “India is the only country that can bring together modern education and ancient Indian knowledge. This is needed to deal with the destructive emotions in the world. So what is being started in Delhi schools can have an impact on the whole world.” “What we need in the world today is an education of values, not based on any religion, but based on common sense and scientific knowledge,” he added.

Sisodia had told IE earlier, “The curriculum will be taught to around eight lakh students – right from nursery up to class 8, of all the Delhi government schools from July.” The final draft of the curriculum was also been approved in a meeting chaired by Manish Sisodia.

The minister said the main motive behind the inclusion of this curriculum in schools, is to make “sarvagun sampann (versatile) professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness.” “After ten years or so, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve the society,” Sisodia said.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Sisodia said students will have to practice meditation and mental exercises, and will also be taught about moral values, gratitude; along with that value-based stories will be told and activities will be conducted in the Happiness Classes. This initiative will be the answer to the ever-growing concern around happiness level, stress and anxiety in people, and will promote ‘Good mental health, character & resilience’ of the students.

“Children’s mental wellbeing is so vitally important. Happier children learn more, cope better and are much more likely to make the most of their potential,” tweeted the minister. He also concluded that happier kids are more efficient learners, creative thinkers as they tend to sleep better and have healthier immune systems. This training will also make the kids ‘resilient in the face of failures’ and help them to garner stronger relationships.

The idea occurred to Manish Sisodia while he was visiting the Harvard University, and the authorities there informed him about the “happiness courses” they have been conducting for their students. However, Sisodia also mentioned that the scale of the programme was not as huge as that of what the Delhi Government is planning to roll out for 8 lakhs students who study in 1000 schools under the Delhi government.