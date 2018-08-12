Smartphones won’t help! Here’s Delhi Univesity’s innovative step to stop cheating in exams

In a bid to stop cheating during entrance test for the LLB course, Delhi University has installed phone jammers inside exam halls this year, reports the Times of India. A total of eight FIRs (First Information Report) were registered by the varsity authorities last year alleging mass cheating. The university authorities have also decided to provide ‘response sheets’ to students. Apart from this, the varsity has deployed special observers in the 89 centres across the country where the tests were held for more than 70 sessions.

The jammers were brought from a Government-recognised company. Speaking to TOI, a University official said they didn’t publicise this in advance because it would have hampered the efforts of concerned authorities. The official added that all the measures were planned and tested before the exams were conducted.

A student at Delhi University’s (DU) Law Faculty told TOI that such people asked each student for a sum of Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh for the job. The student also said that such people assured them that they will get all help to clear the tests. However, the installation of a jammer inside the premises averts the use of such activities.

Speaking to TOI, Vinay Gupta, Dean of Examinations (Delhi University) said that the entrance test was a challenging job for them. Gupta further added that the university used technology to bring transparency into the system.

Meanwhile, for entrance to the School of Open Learning, the university has altered the centre of exams from the government and private schools to University and colleges. The DU authorities are also planning to add another layer of security to filter out the cheats, however, they didn’t disclose details.