Small and micro industries hit by implementation of GST, says CPI(M) leader

Politburo member G Ramakrishnan today alleged that Small and Micro industries across Tamil Nadu, particularly Coimbatore, have been adversely affected after the implementation of GST. The Centre had claimed that prices of raw materials would come down and one-tax regime would benefit the industries before Goods and Services Tax was introduced, he told reporters here. However, the industries have not benefitted after implementation of GST, as promised by the government, the CPI(M) leader said.

Small and Micro industries were ‘suffering’ due to increase in prices of raw materials and delay in refund of GST, he said, adding both the Central and state governments should take concrete efforts to revive them. He also said students who appeared for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil should be given grace marks, as there were 68 ‘mistakes’ in Tamil translation.