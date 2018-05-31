Sliced off menu! Here is why Domino’s and Pizza Hut are removing Pork Pepperoni pizzas from their list

Domino’s has cited lack of demand and unavailability of good quality meat as the reason behind relegating the sale. (Reuters)

In an unprecedented step, India’s largest pizza retail chain Domino’s and Pizza Hut have omitted pork pepperoni pizzas from their menu. Domino’s has cited lack of demand and unavailability of good quality meat as the reason behind relegating the sale. As for Pizza Hut, it has struck off the sale of pork pepperoni pizzas from a few states. According to a report by Times of India, many non-veg consumers have expressed their unhappiness over the sudden crunch of the pizza.

Jubilant Foodworks franchisee for Domino’s Pizza in India spokesperson told TOI that they are facing issues with respect to the supply of right quality materials. He added that because of lack of right supply they have put the product temporarily on hold. “Earlier, we had even stopped selling cheese burst pizzas but brought it back because consumers were asking for it.”

Vicky Ratnani, culinary director for Pizza Express said that they have not faced any problems with supply of pork pepperoni and it is their best selling product.

The Pizza Express director added that as an ingredient for pizzas, pepperoni is more expensive than chicken which can bring down the margin for pizza makers, the report added. “Sometimes, it also boils down to whether you are importing the pepperoni or sourcing it from India,” he said. “Imported pepperoni is far superior to what we get here,” he told TOI.

Meanwhile, when asked about their supplier, Domino’s said that HACCP certified supplier delivers them the product. However, they did not elaborate on the matter.

According to TOI report, some industry experts said that religious sentiments concerned to various varieties of meat are more likely the reasons behind the food chains removing the product. “Pork is not a staple in most places in India apart from maybe Goa and the North East,” said Arvind Singhal of Technopak.