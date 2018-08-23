‘Slept well, Mr Minister?’ KJ Alphons trolled for sharing photo of him sleeping at Kerala relief camp

On Wednesday, Alphons posted a photo on social media of him sleeping on the floor in a relief camp in Changanacherry.

Kerala flood 2018: As Kerala tries to recover from the disastrous flooding that claimed 231 lives, Union Minister KJ Alphons stormed Twitter with a post to show solidarity with the people of the flood-ravaged state. On Wednesday, Alphons posted a photo on social media of him sleeping on the floor in a relief camp in Changanacherry.

“I slept at a relief camp last night in Changanacherry. Most people didn’t sleep thinking of an uncertain tomo @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India @BJP4Keralam @PiyushGoyal @dpradhanbjp”, KJ Alphons wrote on Twitter. He also tagged PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan. Alphons wrote that most of the people are not able to sleep thinking of an uncertain tomorrow.

However, Alphons is facing severe backlash on Twitter after he posted the photo with people attacking him for “showing off”.

“While you were sleeping, how did you come to know ‘most people didn’t sleep’? Did you get sound sleep?”, one Twitter user wrote for the post.

“Sir, is this a joke? You don’t need to do such show offs [sic]. The people of Kerala can clearly recognise this kind of political gimmick. In fact, being a central minister, you are able to help Kerala in this dire situation. Please do that,” another Twitter user wrote. The Union Minister has been trolled severely for posting the picture.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, KJ Alphons made an appeal to people of the country to help Kerala by sending money and relief material. He had also said that Centre has provided more than what has been asked for.

Kerala’s estimated loss in the deluge is Rs 20,000 crore, as per a PTI report. It had sought an interim assistance of Rs 2,600 crore from the Centre, besides a special package of a similar amount under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).