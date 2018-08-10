Slash price of packaged water, cap it at Rs 20, demands INLD MP Dushyant Chautala

Slash price of packaged water, cap it at Rs 20, demands Dushyant Chautala (Reuters)

An INLD member today demanded slashing of the price of packaged water, saying such water was being sold at places at rates as high as Rs 180. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Dushyant Chautala (INLD) asked the government to cap the price of packaged water at Rs 20. He also said that the price of packaged water should be brought down as it is very high and was being sold at Rs 180.

Chautala also demanded to fix of the minimum support price for milk at Rs 40 per litre, saying the government should help farmers to promote White Revolution. A P Jithender Reddy (TRS) urged the government to consider the demands of EPS-95 pensioners. Their major demands include Rs 7,500 pension plus Dearness Allowance and medical facility for their spouses.

He said the government should consider their demands and give an assurance on them. Ajay Mishra (BJP) asked the government to ban the packaging of food material in plastic and set up units for recycling plastic waste as it impacted health and environment.

Anupam Hazra (Trinamool Congress) raised the issue of Vice Chancellor (VC) incharge of Visva Bharti central university in West Bengal. He alleged that the current VC incharge should not be selected for the regular VC post as there were charges of corrupution against her.

Chandrakant Khaire (Shiv Sena) said the Maratha community was holding peaceful protest in Maharashtra but certain anti-social elements were taking advantage of this and destroying properties. “This is an act to malign the peaceful protest,” he said while seeking investigation and action against the culprits.