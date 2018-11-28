Slain LeT terrorist identified as Naveed Jatt, was Pakistani national: Jammu and Kashmir top cop

Naveed Jatt killing: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naveed Jatt who was killed by security officials in Badgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was a Pakistani national, DGP Dilbagh Singh said.
Naveed Jatt killed: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naveed Jatt who was killed by security officials in Badgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was a Pakistani national, DGP Dilbagh Singh said. The top cop said that a letter will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs to inform about the same and ask Pakistan to take his body.
Jatt was wanted in the murder case of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari who was assassinated by three masked men on June 18 outside his office in Srinagar.
Speaking to news agency ANI, AK Bhatt, GOC Army’s 15 Corps said, “In an operation this morning in Budgam, 2 terrorists were killed. One of them is Naveed Jatt, he was believed to be involved in the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari. 2 of our men were also injured and taken to hospital, both are out of danger.”
Watch video: Naveed Jatt killed
Jatt was killed along with one more terrorist in the gunfight today that broke out in Kuthpora village. A native of Multan city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, he had escaped from police custody on February 6 while being taken to a hospital for a medical check-up from Srinagar Central jail. Two cops were also killed in the incident.
Jatt was a top commander of Pakistan-based terror group LeT and was wanted by the security forces. His killing is seen as a big success for the security forces in their anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.