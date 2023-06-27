Aisha Noori, the sister of slain gangster and politician Atiq Ahmad, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the constitution of a commission chaired by a retired apex court judge to probe extra-judicial killings.

In her petition, Aisha, has also sought an inclusive inquiry by an independent agency into the “campaign of extra-judicial encounter killings” targeting her family, allegedly being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government, reported PTI.

“The respondents-police authorities are enjoying full support of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government which appears to have granted them complete impunity to kill, arraign, arrest, and harass members of the petitioner’s family as part of a vendetta,” the plea alleged.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men disguised as journalists in the middle of a media interaction while police were escorting them for a medical check-up in police custody in Prayagraj in April.

In April, another plea was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari who sought a constitution of an independent panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the encounter killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf. It also sought to inquire into the encounters taking place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the plea, had questioned the UP government why Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf Ahmad were allowed media interaction while being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup. It has also directed the government to submit a status report on steps taken after the incident.

(With PTI inputs)