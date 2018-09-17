​​​
  3. Skydiver jumps from 13,000 feet to wish PM Modi on his birthday

Skydiver jumps from 13,000 feet to wish PM Modi on his birthday

Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet holding a birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chicago, USA on Monday.

By: | Mumbai | Published: September 17, 2018 11:15 PM
Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain. (File photo: Reuters)

Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet holding a birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chicago, USA on Monday.

After the successful jump, Mahajan (35) uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook.

Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain.

“I have been trying to meet the prime minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump,” Mahajan said in a message on the internet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top