‘Sky is the limit here’: JDU welcomes Prashant Kishor in party

Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Sunday welcomed poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the party by saying that if you want to work for it, sky is the limit. “If someone is a poll strategist, he understands polls very well… he is not new… we are happy that he joined us,” party leader RCP Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. “There is a difference between other parties and us… if you want to work in JD(U) then sky is the limit… he will strengthen our working,” Singh added.

Kishor had helped the party win last Assembly elections in the state when it was a part of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) with Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Kishor was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the national president of the JD(U), at the organisation’s state executive meeting.

Kumar had welcomed Kishor into the party by presenting him with an “angavastram” (stole). He was seated next to the chief minister during the event.

Kishor, a resident of Bihar’s Buxar, had shot to fame in 2014 when he managed the poll campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The following year, he managed the campaign for Kumar in Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to media, RCP Singh said that seat sharing discussions with the Bihar NDA are in the final stage and a decision will be taken soon. “The discussions of seat sharing had been going on for a long time… the discussions are on the final stage… you will get an official information on this matter soon,” Singh added.