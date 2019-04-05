Six-year-old Mizo boy becomes an internet sensation with an act of kindness

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 8:06 PM

A Mizo boy's act of kindness will leave you teary-eyed. A photograph capturing 6-year-old Mizo boy's act of innocence has gone viral on social media.

Derek C Lalchhanhima belongs to Sairang near Aizawl in Mizoram. (Facebook Image)

A Mizo boy’s act of kindness will leave you teary-eyed. A photograph capturing 6-year-old Mizo boy’s act of innocence has gone viral on social media. Derek C Lalchhanhima, who belongs to Sairang near Aizawl in Mizoram, had mistakenly run over his bicycle on neighbour’s chick.

Holding the injured chick in his one hand, the guilt-ridden boy himself rushed to the nearby health center with all the money he had – Rs 10 note – in his other hand. Later, Derek was honored and given a ‘word of appreciation’ certificate by his school for his noble act.

The boy had also insisted his father to take the chick to the hospital for treatment but he denied.

A Facebook user Sanga Says posted Derek’s picture along with the text. The post reads, “This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour’s chicken. He took the chicken, ran to a nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help.”

A nurse, whom the young boy asked for help after reaching the hospital, was taken by surprise at Derek’s honesty and immediately took his snap in teary eyes. The photograph later took the internet by storm.

In another post, the Facebook user informed that the kid has been rewarded by his school and he could be seen flaunting a cute smile while being draped in a Mizo shawl. “I guess by now you all know who this adorable kid is. Derek C Lalchhanhima (age 6) is being honoured by his school and he is draped in a shawl which is a traditional way of honouring someone among Mizos,” the post reads.

