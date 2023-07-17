Six-year-old boy dead, 3 injured as wall collapses in Noida market

A six-year-old boy died while three others were injured as a wall collapsed in a market in Noida Sector-63 police station area. The incident reportedly took place in Wajidpur village around 7.30 pm. The police have registered an FIR in this regard.

The deceased has been identified as Amir, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district. The injured are Sitapur residents Ravindra Sharma, Suraj and Mukesh Kumar, who work as labourers, reported The Indian Express.

According to the police, the wall was in a dilapidated condition and that the complainant had informed that locals have long been requesting the building owner to get the dilapidated wall repaired.

“The wall was part of a building owned by one Ramveer Yadav and housed six shops. There is a street next to it. The boundary wall adjacent to the lane, which was in a dilapidated condition, suddenly collapsed. Three men and a child who were passing through the lane got trapped in the rubble and were injured,” an officer said.

“All four were admitted to Fortis Hospital for treatment. Doctors later declared the child dead. The other three injured people are still under treatment. Necessary action is being taken in this regard,” he added.

An FIR was lodged against the accused under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code.