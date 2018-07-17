​​​
  3. Two under-construction buildings collapse in Greater Noida; several feared trapped

In a mishap in UP's Greater Noida, a six-storey under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2018 1:11 AM
The incident took place in Shah Beri village under Bisrakh police station limits. (ANI)

In a mishap in UP’s Greater Noida, two under-construction buildings collapsed on Tuesday. The incident took place in Shah Beri village under Bisrakh police station limits, according to news agency ANI. Reportedly, several people are feared trapped. Police and rescue teams are present at the spot.

Reportedly, 1 NDRF team has reached the spot, while another team is on way. Search and rescue operations are underway.

The government has come into action, CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has asked the District Magistrate to take up relief measures with National Disaster Response Force team & Police to ensure immediate rescue.

(More details awaited)

