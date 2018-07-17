Two under-construction buildings collapse in Greater Noida; several feared trapped

The incident took place in Shah Beri village under Bisrakh police station limits. (ANI)

In a mishap in UP’s Greater Noida, two under-construction buildings collapsed on Tuesday. The incident took place in Shah Beri village under Bisrakh police station limits, according to news agency ANI. Reportedly, several people are feared trapped. Police and rescue teams are present at the spot.

Reportedly, 1 NDRF team has reached the spot, while another team is on way. Search and rescue operations are underway.

The government has come into action, CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has asked the District Magistrate to take up relief measures with National Disaster Response Force team & Police to ensure immediate rescue.

#UPDATE: Two buildings have collapsed in Shah Beri village under Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida, trapping several people under the debris. A National Disaster Response Force team has reached the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GRSeNnuMT0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018

As of now we don’t know what happened, it is too early to say anything in that regard. Our motive right now is to save any life that is left. Rescue operations by NDRF are underway: Kumar Vineet, ADM, Gautam Budh Nagar on building collapse in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/gKTzytr7im — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018

#UPDATE Building collapse in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village: 2 NDRF teams have reached the spot. Search & rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/ZcIxx1a50B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018

Our priority right now is to save any life that is left. 12 ambulances are present here & all the hospitals nearby have been alerted. NDRF teams & dog squads are also present on the spot: Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on building collapse in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/XzWQE9Duzo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018

(More details awaited)