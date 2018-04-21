Six-month-old Indore girl kidnapped, murdered; accused caught on CCTV

(Representational Image, Source: IE)

A six-month-old girl was reportedly kidnapped, raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore early on Friday. The infant was found dead in the basement of a building in Rajwada area later in the day. The post-mortem of the child was conducted at the state run-MY Hospital which suggested that she might have been raped before being murdered. The police have identified the accused as Sunil Bheel (21) who was caught carrying the infant on his shoulder in CCTV footage.

The police said that the accused had known the family. “The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area. The accused, Sunil Bheel, had kidnapped her in the morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort. The accused was sleeping close to the family,” HC Mishra, deputy inspector-general of police, Indore, said, adding that Bheel was known to the family.

The incident reportedly took in the early hours of the day and the accused was caught carrying the infant in CCTV images at around 4:45 AM. “He then took her to the basement of the building, some 50 metres away from where the family was sleeping. Her body was recovered later in the afternoon.” Mishra said.

Mishra added that the accused might have also thrown the baby on the ground as she had an injury on her head. “The accused probably threw her to the ground. However, only the post-mortem report will verify if she died due to this or whether she was smothered,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Gujarat Police on Friday arrested a man from Ganganagar in neighbouring Rajasthan in connection with the rape-and-murder of a minor girl whose body was found here on April 6. The accused has been identified as Harsh Sahay Gurjar and was held from Ganganagar in Sawai Madhopur district.