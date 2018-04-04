Six men dreamt of becoming gardeners at Rashtrapati Bhavan, land in police net

Six men, who had managed to crack the mali (gardener) grade-III exam that helped them get the job of gardeners at President’s Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been charged under sections of cheating and forgery. (PTI)

Six men, who had managed to crack the mali (gardener) grade-III exam that helped them get the job of gardeners at President’s Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been charged under sections of cheating and forgery. The men got the gardener’s job after attending a 100-mark paper on science, general knowledge and trade-related questions. However, now their letter of appointments are set to cancelled after it was found that they had submitted fake experience letter certificates, according to The Indian Express.

Under secretary Rubina Chauhan posted a complaint with the Southern Avenue Police Station in which she wrote that during process of verification of testimonials it was found that the six candidates had got their job based on fake certificates.

Delhi Police have launched a probe into the matter, though no arrests have been made yet.

Madhur Verma, DCP New Delhi has confirmed about the complaints and said, “We will examine the documents that are provided in the case,” according to Express report.

In the complaint, names of six men from Rajasthan are mentioned. The men had applied for the gardener’s post through direct recruitment to work in the President’s gardens. As per the circular released in 2017, the mali grade-III post has a total of 58 vacancies, now increased to 66. The post was open to candidates between the age of 18-30. The pay scale offered to the gardeners was in the range of Rs 18,000-56,900.

To apply for the job, a candidate needed to have general awareness, knowledge of Class-X science and trade-related questions. The candidate must have a skill certificate as a gardener from the National Skill Qualification Framework.

The candidate may also have a training certificate in gardening from the Indian Agriculture Research Institute or any other horticulture university or institute, with a minimum one-month training duration.