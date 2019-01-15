Six Makar Sankranti pilgrims drown as boat capsizes in Narmada river

January 15, 2019

The boat was carrying around 60 people who were on way to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when it capsized, the official said. Rescue operations are underway, the official said.

boat capsizes in narmada, maharshtra, nanurbar district, boat capsizes in nandubar districtRescue operations are underway, the official said. (ANI)

Six persons died Tuesday after a boat ferrying them capsized in the Narmada river in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, police said. Altogether 36 persons have been rescued so far, and are admitted to a local hospital, an official said. The boat was carrying around 60 people who were on way to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when it capsized, the official said. Rescue operations are underway, the official said.

The deceased hailed from villages along the river in the tribal-dominated district in north Maharashtra, police said. Prima facie, it appears that the incident occurred as the boat was carrying more number of people than its capacity, police said.

