Six killed at boiler blast in sugar factory in Karnataka

By: | Published: December 16, 2018 5:41 PM

A boiler exploded in a Sugar factory in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on Sunday, leaving six people dead and five injured. The incident happened in Nirani Sugars Limited, located at Mudhol, reported ANI.

Image: ANI

A boiler exploded in a Sugar factory in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on Sunday, leaving six people dead and five injured. The incident happened in Nirani Sugars Limited, located at Mudhol, reported ANI.

The factory belongs to the Nirani Group, which is owned by former BJP minister Murugesh Nirani and his brothers, Sangamesh and Hanumantha.

Earlier in September this year, six labourers lost their lives in an explosion in a petrochemical factory of Bijnor in Madhya Pradesh. An FIR was lodged against the owner of the factory Kuldeep Singh and its manager. A compensation of Rs 12 lakh was also announced for the deceased.

More details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Six killed at boiler blast in sugar factory in Karnataka
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition