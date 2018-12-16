Six killed at boiler blast in sugar factory in Karnataka

Image: ANI

A boiler exploded in a Sugar factory in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on Sunday, leaving six people dead and five injured. The incident happened in Nirani Sugars Limited, located at Mudhol, reported ANI.

The factory belongs to the Nirani Group, which is owned by former BJP minister Murugesh Nirani and his brothers, Sangamesh and Hanumantha.

Earlier in September this year, six labourers lost their lives in an explosion in a petrochemical factory of Bijnor in Madhya Pradesh. An FIR was lodged against the owner of the factory Kuldeep Singh and its manager. A compensation of Rs 12 lakh was also announced for the deceased.

