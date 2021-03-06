  • MORE MARKET STATS

Six injured in bomb blast in Bengal

By: |
March 6, 2021 10:24 AM

At least six people were injured in a blast in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district when they were allegedly manufacturing bombs, police said on Saturday.

bomb blast in Bengal, West Bengal's South 24 Parganas blast at bomb manufacturing site, Canning Sub- Divisional Hospital, TMC and BJP supports fightThe incident happened at the residence of one of the injured persons in Gosaba area on Friday night, (Representative image, Reuters)

At least six people were injured in a blast in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district when they were allegedly manufacturing bombs, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at the residence of one of the injured persons in Gosaba area on Friday night, a senior
police officer said. A preliminary investigation revealed that they belong to a political party, he said.

Related News

They are undergoing treatment at Canning Sub-Divisional Hospital, the officer said. Family members of the injured people claimed that the six are supporters of the BJP and were attacked by Trinamool Congress activists when they were coming from a marriage ceremony.

“We are aware of the claims of their family members. It seems that they were manufacturing bombs when the blast occurred. We are investigating the matter and talking to local people,” the officer said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Six injured in bomb blast in Bengal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Assam Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates for Phase-1 and Phase-2 polls
2Govt constitutes 259-member panel headed by PM to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence
3Gender inequality has cost world $70 tln since 1990: Report