Six Indians abducted in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province, Taliban’s involvement suspected

As many as six Indian nationals have been abducted in Afghanistan on Sunday. The abduction was carried out by unknown armed men from Baghlan province in the country. The six Indian nationals are working for an Indian company called KEC. Along with the six Indian nationals, one Afghan employee of the company was abducted in Bagh-e-Shamal village, of the Pul-e-Khomre city capital of Baghlan province, reported TOLO News.

KEC International Ltd is a company, which bagged a Rs 226-crore contract in Afghanistan recently. The local officials have reported that the abduction took place when they were travelling to the village, where KEC International Ltd has an electricity sub-station contract. The abduction is believed to be an act carried out by Taliban, as per local officials. However, the terrorist outfit has not taken any responsibility yet. The Baghlan province is situated in the northern part of Afghanistan.

In response to queries on reports of abduction of Indian nationals in Afghanistan, MEA Spokesperson said, “We are aware of the abduction of Indian nationals from Baghlan province in Afghanistan. We are in contact with Afghan authorities & further details are being ascertained”

(This is a developing story)