Six dead as speeding van rams into lorry on Tamil Nadu highway

Six people were killed when a speeding van rammed into a lorry in Tamil Nadu’s Salem in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 4 am on the Salem-Erode highway in Tamil Nadu when a speeding van rammed into a stationary lorry.

During preliminary investigations, police recovered a CCTV video showing the moment of the accident.

At the time of the accident, eight members from Eengur were travelling towards Perunthurai in a van. Six died on the spot. The driver of the van and one other person were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, India Today reported.

The deceased were identified as Selvaraj, Manjula, Arumugam, Palanisamy, Pappathi and a one-year-old child.