scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Six dead as speeding van rams into lorry on Tamil Nadu highway

The accident took place at around 4 am on the Salem-Erode highway in Tamil Nadu when a speeding van rammed into a stationary lorry.

Written by India News Desk
Six dead as speeding van rams into lorry on Tamil Nadu highway
A speeding van collided with a lorry in Tamil Nadu. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Six people were killed when a speeding van rammed into a lorry in Tamil Nadu’s Salem in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 4 am on the Salem-Erode highway in Tamil Nadu when a speeding van rammed into a stationary lorry.

Also Read: Two dead, 10 injured in building collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki

Also Read

During preliminary investigations, police recovered a CCTV video showing the moment of the accident.

At the time of the accident, eight members from Eengur were travelling towards Perunthurai in a van. Six died on the spot. The driver of the van and one other person were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, India Today reported.

Also Read: Air hostess found dead in Mumbai flat with her throat slit

The deceased were identified as Selvaraj, Manjula, Arumugam, Palanisamy, Pappathi and a one-year-old child.

More Stories on
tamil nadu

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 09:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS