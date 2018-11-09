Six Chinese nationals inadvertently enter India, handed over to Nepal Police

The Chinese nationals, including two women, entered the Indian side inadvertently on Wednesday while they had gone to see the Bageshwari Temple in Nepalganj in Nepal

Six Chinese nationals, who inadvertently entered India, have been handed over to Nepal Police, police said Friday. SSB jawans had stopped them when they were entering India from Nepal at Rupaideeha border on Wednesday. The Chinese nationals, including two women, entered the Indian side inadvertently on Wednesday while they had gone to see the Bageshwari Temple in Nepalganj in Nepal.

All of them had a Nepal visa, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said. “Nothing suspicious was found with them due to which they were handed over to Nepal Police on Thursday evening. Due to language problem, the probe took time. They were kept at a forest guest house” Grover said.