Six anti-CAA protesters paid Rs 80,000 to Yogi Adityanath government: Report

Kanpur: Six anti-CAA protesters have paid Rs 80,000 to Yogi Adityanath government.

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the process of recovering money from anti-CAA protesters for allegedly causing damages to public and private properties during the December agitation against the recently amended citizenship law. According to a report in Hindustan Times, as many as six of the 29 people who indulged in violent activities in Kanpur have paid an aggregate of Rs 80,778 to the government.

The report said that 29 people indulged in violent activities on December 20 and 21 in Kanpur’s Babupurwa and Baconganj localities and caused widespread damage. The six individuals who paid the recovery amount have been identified as Yasin, Arman, Dilshad, Irfan, Gurgut and Liaqat Ali. They were among 29 people who were issued recovery notices.

Police said that the administration had issued recovery notices of Rs 2.83 lakh against 21 individuals. Of these, six persons were served with recovery notices worth Rs 13,463. Police said all the six individuals submitted demand drafts to the district administration on Tuesday.

“The six persons submitted a draft each of the recovery amounts they were asked to pay,” ADM (city) Vivek Srivastava told the daily.

The recovery comes within a week of the approval of an ordinance by the Uttar Pradesh government that allows the authorities to recover losses to public and private property caused during anti-CAA protests. The move came after the Allahabad High Court pulled up the state government and asked it to remove hoardings featuring names, photos, and addresses of those who participated in anti-CAA protests.

Alone in Uttar Pradesh, 22 people were killed and over 80 were injured in the violence that ensued in protest against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The law was amended by the Parliament in the Winter Session of the Parliament. It seeks to fastrack the process to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution there.