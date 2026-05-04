Sivaganga Sivaganga Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Indhuja R Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Irudayaraj V IND Awaited
Kaleeswaran M IND Awaited
Karthik M IND Awaited
Karunaas S DMK Awaited
Kulanthai Rani A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Marimuthu K BSP Awaited
Muruganantham Guru All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Nagaprabu IND Awaited
Paulsamy IND Awaited
Prabakaran S.T IND Awaited
Rajamanickam M Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi Awaited
Rajesh X Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Rajkumar C Party for the Rights of Other backward Classes Awaited
Ramesh K IND Awaited
Santhanam IND Awaited
Senthilnathan Pr AIADMK Awaited
Counting of votes for the Sivaganga assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

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What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Sivaganga Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 76.01% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Sivaganga assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Sivaganga with a margin of 11253 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Sivaganga assembly elections?

Sivaganga Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Pr. Senthilnathan S. Gunasekaran 11253
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Communist Party Of India

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
AIADMK-flag
Pr.Senthilnathan
2016
AIADMK-flag
Baskaran G
2011
CPI-flag
S. Gunasekaran

Sivaganga Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Sivaganga Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.