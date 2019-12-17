‘Situation very serious’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM for police action against Jamia students

The Congress chief today led a delegation of opposition leaders to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday evening. (PTI)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said that the opposition leaders were very anguished at the manner in which Delhi Police dealt with the “peaceful demonstration” by the students of Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday. She said that now the situation in the Northeast, which is now spreading throughout the country including the capital because of the Citizenship Amendment Act, is very serious. “We fear that it may spread even further. We are anguished at the manner in which police dealt with a peaceful demonstration,” she added.

The Congress chief today led a delegation of opposition leaders to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday evening. After meeting the President, Sonia Gandhi said: “We have an example in Delhi where Police entered the Jamia women hostel and dragged them out, it mercilessly beat students. I think you all have seen that the Modi government seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people’s voices and implement legislation.”

Gandhi was referring to a police crackdown on Jamia students following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday. It was alleged that the police entered the campus without permission from the chancellor and beaten innocent students in the library. The police, however, said that they exercised maximum restraints and used force only after the protesters resorted to vandalism and stone-pelting.

The Jamia administration claims that no student of the varsity indulged in vandalism and that outsiders who intermingled with students and perpetrated violence. To this, the police said that they were attacked from inside the campus and they entered the campus while chasing the protestors.

Meanwhile, another spell of protests erupted in the Seelampur area of east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Giving out the details, Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said: “Situation is under control in Seelampur. We are monitoring the situation. We are taking CCTV footage from areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people, involved in such incidents, will be spared.”