Petrol stations across Hyderabad and Bengaluru are witnessing an unprecedented rush with petrol and diesel sales surging multiple times over normal levels. LPG prices are climbing in black market. And despite repeated government assurances, the queues aren’t getting shorter.

The panic has surged despite the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stating that crude oil supplies for the next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies, adding there is no supply gap. Nearly two months of steady supply is available regardless of global events. India’s crude oil requirement, the Ministry stressed, is completely secure for the coming months.

The trigger? A mix of Middle east war fears, viral social media rumours, and a crisis of public confidence — all colliding at once.

Hyderabad: Ground Reality

Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Ameerpet are seeing serpentine queues. Police have used public announcement systems to calm anxious motorists. Daily fuel sales have spiked nearly 300%, temporarily exhausting local station reserves faster than tankers could restock.

Fuel station owner Shaik Sohail told local Siasat Saily that four tankers are being emptied in a single day. “The company is providing fuel only after advance payment. It is sufficient for 4-5 days, but panic buying is causing the shortage,” he said.

“The situation on the ground is very bad. Even in Hyderabad, you can see huge lines before the petrol pumps. The panic is gripping despite many statements,” BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy says.

Reddy urged the state government to coordinate with the Centre. “They should instil confidence in the public that the supplies will be there,” he said.

Bengaluru: Ground Reality

Pump attendants reported that nearly 80% of customers were filling tanks completely, up from the usual Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 top-ups.

Auto and taxi drivers said rising LPG prices, from ₹58 to nearly ₹78 per kg, have sharply increased daily operating costs.

The panic spread beyond Bengaluru. In Belagavi, Davangere, Bailhongal, and Gokak, massive crowds were seen at pumps following rumours of cooking gas and petrol shortages.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Sashikumar bluntly remarked. “Whatever is being spread on social media is false. There is sufficient supply of petrol and diesel in the city limits,” he said, adding that some viral videos were from the Covid-19 era.

Government Assurance on Supply

Karnataka urged residents to stop panic buying. Retail outlets have been told to dispense fuel only into vehicle tanks. Police relaxed transport timings for petroleum tankers. The social media monitoring cell is tracking rumour-spreaders.

Telangana denied any shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic LPG. Against a demand of 17,246 KL, officials said 17,898 KL was supplied — a surplus of 652 KL. Stocks, they said, are sufficient for three months.

PM Modi told Parliament that India has sufficient energy supplies, while acknowledging the Iran conflict creates unprecedented challenges. He pointed to fuel imports from 41 countries and strategic reserves of 53 lakh metric tonnes.

On the more sensitive LPG front, the Ministry said 800 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of assured inbound LPG cargoes have been secured. Shipments are en route from the US, Russia, Australia, and other countries. Additional procurement is being finalised.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, or ATF. LPG production has been increased by 28% through refinery directives. Delivery timelines for domestic cylinders remain unchanged at 2.5 days.