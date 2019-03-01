Sitting Delhi High Court judge Valmiki Mehta passes away of cardiac arrest

Sitting Delhi High Court judge Justice Valmiki Mehta passed away on Friday. He was 60. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Sitting Delhi High Court judge Justice Valmiki Mehta passed away on Friday. He was 60. According to news agency ANI, he died after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was appointed as a judge in Delhi High Court in April 2009.
Justice Mehta was born on June 6, 1959 in Mumbai. He obtained B.Com(H) from Sri Venkateshwara College, Delhi University and L.L.B from Delhi University. He had started practicing in 1982. Justice Mehta was designated as a senior advocate in September 2001.
His son is married to CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s daughter. The CJI court stood cancelled for the day in view of Justice Mehta’s demise.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.