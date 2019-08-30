Sitharaman hits back at Congress: You messed up with banks, think twice before commenting on frauds

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday hit back at the Congress and asked it to think twice before commenting on bank frauds. She said that the Congress messed up with the banks during its rule so its leaders should not make comments on what is happening now. She was responding to a statement made by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who had blamed the government for rising banking frauds.

On Thursday, the RBI released its annual report in which it said that the number of cases of frauds reported by banks increased by 15 per cent in 2018-19. Following the report, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government said: “…RBI is saying that bank frauds are increasing under the government’s nose. In 2018-19, the theft increased further. The banks have lost Rs 72,000 crore. But who is the guarantor who is allowing such a big fraud?”

Responding to her, Sitharaman said: “I am not inclined to comment on remarks which come from Congress. Because if bank frauds became an assumption for Indian citizens saying bank frauds happen — it’s thanks to the Congress. The first slide I showed you about telephone banking is complete “Congress Ka Den [becasue of Congress].” She further said that the burden of NPAs because of indiscreet lending by the then dispensation was bogging banks down even now.

“So it’s very well for them to passing comment on a lot of things. If they can only stand up and account for misconduct which happened during their time in messing with the banks. And many of these fugitives who we are trying to get back were encouraged during their times. So I think they should think twice before they comment on anything which is happening now —which is happening for the good of the institutions in the long run,” the finance minister said.