Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, Pinarayi Vijayan to attend CPI(M) national conference

Top leaders of CPI(M), including Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would attend the party's national conference here from April 18 to 22, CPI(M)'s Telanagana secretary T Veerabhadram said today.

By: | Published: April 9, 2018 4:22 AM
He told reporters that all members of the party's polit bureau and 850 delegates from all over the country would attend the meetings.

CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and leaders of other Left parties would also take part in the conference, he said. Preparations have been going on for the conclave and CPI(M) polit bureau member B V Raghavulu recently reviewed arrangements for the meeting, a party release said.

