Sitaram Yechury becomes first leader to visit Jammu and Kashmir; meets party leader Yousuf Tarigami in Srinagar

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury met party leader Yousuf Tarigami in Srinagar for the second time in last two days on Friday . The move comes after the Supreme court granted permission to Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet Tarigami. Former MLA Tarigami was under house arrest since August 5, 2019. Yechury is the first opposition leader to visit the valley after the abrogation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Soon after his arrival in the valley, Yechury was escorted by the police to meet Tarigami at his Gupkar Road residence situated at Civil Lines area in Srinagar. According to reports, Yechury had spent about three hours at Tarigami’s residence.

On August 28, 2019, the apex court rejected the central government’s contention that CPI(M) leader visit to Jammu and Kashmir may deter the law and order situation in the state.

In its order, the top court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had made it clear that Sitaram Yechury’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir will be only to meet his party colleague. The court also asked Yechury to file an affidavit about his visit to the state.

Earlier on August 9, 2019, Yechury had landed in Srinagar but was turned away from the airport by the state administration citing law and order situation.

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami is among the leaders who were detained on the intervening night of August 4 and 5.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is under strict security restrictions after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi govt scrapped the Article 370. Over a number of politicians including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah, Faarooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest. The administration has also suspended the phone and internet connections. However, the administration had restored the telephone lines in some parts. The centre had also bifurcated the state into two parts- Jammu and Kashmir (union territory with a legislature) and Laddakh (union territory without a legislature).