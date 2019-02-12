‘Sit in one corner’: Supreme Court punishes former top CBI chief Nageswara Rao

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 10:42 PM

Bizarre orders and courtroom drama are fairly common in Indian courts, but lawyers and court officials said such a direction towards a senior CBI official in the Supreme Court was unprecedented.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, L Nageswara Rao, A K Sharma, supreme court, Attorney General K K Venugopal , Joint Director, CBI , Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Rao, now an additional director in the CBI, had ordered the transfer of a CBI officer investigating a sexual exploitation case at a shelter home in the eastern state of Bihar.

In a putdown rare even for India’s sometimes dramatic court proceedings, the country’s Supreme Court told the former chief of federal police on Tuesday to “sit in one corner” and fined him 100,000 rupees for disobeying the court.

M Nageswara Rao, former chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was given the instruction after being found guilty of violating an earlier order that mandated seeking court permission before taking an investigating officer off a case.

“Please go and sit in one corner till the rising of the court. Fine to be deposited in one week,” Ranjan Gogoi, the court’s chief justice, told him after the court found him guilty of contempt of court.

Rao proceeded to sit in a corner and appeared to be avoiding eye contact with anyone, a Reuters witness said.
Bizarre orders and courtroom drama are fairly common in Indian courts, but lawyers and court officials said such a direction towards a senior CBI official in the Supreme Court was unprecedented.

Rao, now an additional director in the CBI, had ordered the transfer of a CBI officer investigating a sexual exploitation case at a shelter home in the eastern state of Bihar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Sit in one corner’: Supreme Court punishes former top CBI chief Nageswara Rao
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition