SIT grills ex-Andaman chief secretary Jitendra Narain over rape allegations

Former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain on Saturday was questioned by a police Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The questioning began around 11 AM at the Police Lines in Port Blair, and went on for more than six hours. He was brought to the premises from the rear gate to avoid protesters.

The SIT was constituted to probe allegations that a 21-year-old woman was lured to the chief secretary’s residence with the promise of a government job and then raped by Narain, as well as other top officials, on Apil 14 and May 1. Labour Commissioner R L Rishi is also accused of raping the woman, while a police inspector and a hotel owner, are also named in the FIR as accomplices in the crime, PTI reported.

Also Read: Ex-Andaman chief secy Jitendra Narain appears before SIT for questioning in ‘sex-for-jobs’ case

On Friday, the SIT, headed by senior IPS officer Monika Bhardwaj of the Andaman and Nicobar Police, questioned Narain for over eight hours. Along with Narain, the police inspector was also interrogated yesterday.

Narain, who is kept at a private resort in Port Blair, arrived in the Andaman capital to face questioning following a Calcutta High Court order.

On October 1, an FIR was registered against Narain, when he was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. On October 17, he was suspended with immediate effect.

Also Read: DMK’s Kanimozhi issues apology over party member’s remarks against women BJP leaders

In her complaint, the woman claimed that as her father and stepmother did not take care of her financial needs, she needed a job and was introduced by some people to the labour commissioner as he was close to Narain. She further claimed in the FIR that the ex-chief secretary had appointed “7,800 candidates” in various departments in the administration of the islands “on the basis of recommendation only” and without any “formal interview”, as per PTI report.