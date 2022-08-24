‘Will die but won’t betray Kejriwal’: AAP claims BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to its MLAs to switch sides

Days after the CBI raids at his house in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday continued his tirade against the Narendra Modi-led central government, claiming that the ruling party at the Centre was trying to lure AAP MLAs for Rs 20 crore each in a bid to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.



“They failed to break me, so now they are offering Rs 20 crore to other AAP MLAs and are showing the fear of ED and CBI and have started a conspiracy to break us. BJP should refrain from doing such activities. We are Arvind Kejriwal’s men and followers of Bhagat Singh. We will die but won’t betray. ED and CBI are useless in front of them,” Manish Sisodia had tweeted.

Earlier in the day, five senior AAP leaders attacked the Modi government at a press conference and alleged that the BJP is trying to break Kejriwal’s government “by hook or crook.” They further alleged that on one hand, the central government is using its agencies like ED and CBI to pressurise AAP leaders and on another hand, they are trying to bribe the party legislators.

Meanwhile, the BJP has vehemently opposed AAP’s allegations, calling it a ploy to divert attention from the massive scam in Delhi’s now-withdrawn excise policy. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the BJP is trying to pull a “Shinde-like stunt” on Sisodia, but failed. He further claimed that the party would soon “expose” BJP’s misuse of central agencies.

Naming the AAP MLAs who were approached by BJP, Singh said that Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati, and Kuldeep were among the ones who were threatened by BJP members. “Take Rs 20 crore or face the CBI like Manish Sisodia,” he said, while adding Rs 25 crore has been offered to the ones who will help bring other MLAs along with them.