Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh bus accident: Death toll rises to eight, six children among dead

The accident occurred on Saturday morning when the ill-fated bus fell into a gorge in Sirmaur’s Sangrah area.

The death toll in the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur has risen to eight in total. Among deceased, 6 were children while 2 were adults. The accident occurred on Saturday morning when the ill-fated bus fell into a gorge in Sirmaur’s Sangrah area. As many as 11 people were injured in the mishap. The injured students were soon shifted to a nearby hospital. Enhanced medical assistance was also provided to the students. Sirmaur District Collector Lalit Jain also visited the hospital to meet the injured. The serious patients were also referred to PGI for treatment. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

All the students and the deceased driver belonged Dadahu Aadarsh Vidya Niketan School. The bus was carrying 18 children when skidded off the road near Khadkoli on Dadahu-Sangrah Road at around 8 am. The bus driver and three students died on the spot and another three children were reported brought dead at Nahan Civil Hospital, officials said. In the evening, a girl who was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh succumbed to her injuries.

Speaking to media, a police official said Samir (5), Adarsh (7), Kartik (14) and driver Ram Swaroop (40) died on the spot. “Abhishek, his sister Sanjana and Naitik Chauhan succumbed to their injuries on their way to Nahan Medical College,” the Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said. Five seriously injured children were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh whereas seven were rushed to Nahan Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration provided immediate relief of Rs 20,000 each to the family of the deceased and Rs 10,000 to the injured. The deputy commissioner also provided Rs 50,000. HP Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over the tragedy.