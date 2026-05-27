The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, dismissing a batch of petitions that had challenged the exercise.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stated that the SIR helps achieve the constitutional aim of holding free and fair elections.

“SIR advances the constitutional imperative of free and fair elections. Free and fair elections do not rest merely upon the mechanics of polling. They fundamentally depend upon the integrity, accuracy and credibility of the electoral rolls, which form the foundation of the democratic process,” the Court said.

The judges added that they were satisfied with the reasons given by the ECI for this revision. These include more than 40 years since the last intensive revision, large-scale additions and deletions in the rolls over the years, rapid urbanisation, migration, and the risk of repeated entries and errors in the voter lists.

What did the Supreme Court say?

The apex court observed that the revision process cannot be invalidated merely because certain procedural modalities prescribed under the law were not strictly followed. The bench said the SIR exercise does not violate the Representation of the People Act and, in fact, “breathes life into the democratic process of elections”.

The verdict assumes significance as it reinforces the Election Commission’s authority to conduct intensive revisions of electoral rolls to maintain the accuracy, purity, and integrity of voter lists across the country.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and VM Pancholi, had reserved its verdict on January 29 after hearing extensive arguments from petitioners and the Election Commission.

The Court observed that the objective behind the SIR had a direct connection with the constitutional mandate of ensuring free and fair elections. It noted that the credibility of elections depends not only on the polling process but also on the integrity, accuracy, and reliability of electoral rolls, which form the very foundation of the democratic system.

The bench further said that the reasons cited by the Election Commission for undertaking the exercise – including the lapse of more than four decades since the last intensive revision, large-scale additions and deletions in voter lists over the years, and rapid urbanisation and migration that could lead to duplication and inaccuracies – were all aimed at safeguarding the purity and integrity of the electoral rolls.

Controversy surrounding SIR

The apex court examined whether the ECI has the authority to conduct the SIR exercise in its current form under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and related electoral rules.

The petitions were filed after the Election Commission ordered a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and several other States last year. The pleas challenge the constitutional validity of the exercise and seek the quashing of the ECI’s June 24, 2025 order and accompanying guidelines.

Among those who moved the Supreme Court are NGOs such as Association for Democratic Reforms and People’s Union for Civil Liberties, political activist Yogendra Yadav, and MPs including Mahua Moitra, Manoj Jha, K C Venugopal and Supriya Sule. Other petitioners include Mujahid Alam and the National Federation for Indian Women.

What did the petitioners argue in court?

In its plea, ADR argued that the June 24, 2025 order violated Articles 14, 19, 21, 325 and 326 of the Constitution, along with provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The petitioners contended that the exercise could potentially disenfranchise eligible voters and lacked adequate legal safeguards.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court also impleaded all political parties in the matter concerning the EC’s voter roll revision drive in Bihar.

Earlier, on July 28, the apex court had declined to stay the publication of the draft electoral rolls scheduled for August 1, 2025 following the SIR exercise in Bihar.

Defending the revision process, the Election Commission maintained before the court that the SIR exercise was a legitimate and legally valid mechanism that had previously been conducted in multiple States to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls.

What triggered public concerns over the SIR?

The SIR of electoral rolls triggered widespread controversy after ECI asked voters whose names did not appear in the 2002 or 2003 electoral rolls to prove ancestral linkage with individuals listed in those records. The poll body also asserted that Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards could not be accepted as definitive proof of citizenship.

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While the revision exercise has already been completed in Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal, it is currently underway in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The poll body said the SIR of electoral rolls would be carried out across the country in Phase III. However, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will not be included in this phase of the exercise.