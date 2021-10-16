Singhu Border Murder Case: Farmer leaders equally responsible, says Vijay Sampla; accused Nihang sent to police custody

Sampla had earlier said that the video of the incident shows that activists of the farmers’ organisations sitting on the protest have no fear of the law.

A day after a Dalit Sikh was killed and his body was tied to the police barricade at the Singhu Border, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla today said that farmer leaders cannot simply wash off their hands as they are equally responsible for it.

“Farmer leaders washed their hands of the entire incident but it’s not correct. If they (accused) are sitting with them in protest for 10 months and staying with them, then they are part of that protest only…The spot where they hanged him is also near the stage. Whatever incident occurs there they (Farmer leaders) are only responsible for it. Their role is same as that of culprits,” said Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Sampla made the remarks after several organizations of the Dalit community met him with regard to the incident. “We’ve already sent a notice to DGP Haryana, Chief secretary to take strict action on it and also asked for a return report via fax,” said Sampla.

Sampla had earlier said that the video of the incident shows that activists of the farmers’ organisations sitting on the protest have no fear of the law. “No matter how big the mistake, no one has the right to kill anybody,” he said.

Haryana Police has already arrested one Nihang Sarvajeet Singh in connection with the Singhu border incident. The body of the man killed was found hanging with hands, legs chopped off. The police have already registered an FIR in the case.

Sarvajeet Singh has been sent to seven days of police custody by a court.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said that whatever happened is wrong but it won’t affect the ongoing protest. “Whatever happened is wrong. Someone killed him and later the police arrested the killer. The matter is subject to investigation….It will not affect our protest,” said Rakesh Tikait.

Tikait also claimed that this is a conspiracy to defame the farmers’ protest and added that whatever happened at the border happened due to the provocation of the government.