Singhu border killing: NCSC chief speaks to Punjab DGP, seeks action against villagers for ‘not allowing’ cremation of Dalit labourer

The mortal remains of Lakhbir Singh were cremated at his native village in Punjab's Tarn Taran amid tight security in the presence of his family members. (Express Photo)

Vijay Sampla, Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, on Saturday spoke to the Punjab DGP, seeking strict action against villagers for allegedly not allowing the cremation of a Dalit labourer who was lynched at a farmers’ protest site on Singhu border on Friday.

“This is against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The villagers are not allowing the last rites of the deceased. I have spoken to the DGP and asked him to take cognisance of the matter and take strict action against the perpetrators,” he told The Sunday Express.

The mortal remains of Lakhbir Singh were cremated at his native village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran amid tight security in the presence of his family members. No Sikh priest was present to perform Ardas (Sikh religious prayer) and no one from his village, Cheema Kalan, attended the last rites.

On Friday, Sampla had issued a notice to the Haryana DGP and Chief Secretary, asking them to furnish a report on the Singhu border incident.

Sampla on Saturday said the farmer leaders cannot “wash their hands off” the incident. Speaking to reporters, Sampla said whatever incident happens at the protest site, farmer leaders are responsible for it. “Their role is the same as that of culprits. They cannot wash their hands off the incident,” he said.

The body of Lakhbir Singh, a labourer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was found on Friday tied to a barricade at the Singhu border with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons, the incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs.

Sarabjit Singh, arrested on Friday for the brutal killing, was produced before a Sonepat court in Haryana and remanded in police custody for seven days. Hours later, Narain Singh was also arrested by the Amritsar Rural police at Amarkot village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, police said.

Late Saturday evening, two more belonging to the Nihang order, who hailed from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, “surrendered” before the Sonipat police in Kundli in connection with the gruesome killing. They interacted with the media at the Singhu border before “surrendering”.

In a video clip that had gone viral after the incident, some Nihangs are seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him. The Nihangs are heard in the clip saying the man has been punished for desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs.