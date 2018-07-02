Singer Ankit Tiwari’s father alleges Vinod Kambli’s wife hit him, FIRs filed

Reportedly, the two parties were caught in a heated argument after Kambli’s wife allegedly hit the man on his head and went ahead to confront him. (Photo: IE)

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari’s father Rajendra Tiwari, who has been accused of touching former Vinod Kambli’s wife inappropriately, filed a police complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station. Rajendra Tiwari has alleged that he was punched by the wife of cricketer Kambli at a mall on Sunday. While talking about the incident, Ankit’s father said, “Yesterday, a woman accused me of touching her and she hit me. I told my sons about the incident. The woman and her husband Vinod Kambli started to fight with us. They should apologise to us publicly, we will pursue the case further.”

Reportedly, the two parties were caught in a heated argument after Kambli’s wife allegedly hit the man on his head and went ahead to confront him. Rajendra Tiwari was at the time of the incident accompanied by his son and grand-daughter.

Meanwhile, Andrea Hewitt, wife of Kambli talked about the FIR that she has filed against the singer’s father and said, “Yesterday, a man brushed himself against me and passed an inappropriate comment at me. What I did afterwards was right. Soon after his sons came and started arguing with me, later we filed an FIR.”

Singer Ankit Tiwari, who was not there with his father at the time of the incident today took to Twitter to prevent spread of false rumours in the case. He wrote, “Sad & Deeply hurt by unfortunate incident that happy ystrday wid my father and bro @ankur_music Don’t want to Blame anyone. To prevent False Rumours from Spreading further. Sharing actual CCTV Footage asap & want the world to See it, Decide & Express whatever they feel is Correct.”

Vinod Kambli also took to Twitter to share about the incident. He wrote, “Some miscreants tried to touch my wife inappropriately, When questioned, brought his sons n tried to come to blows. Sadly, women safety on the question once again.”