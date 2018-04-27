Singapore Indian chamber mulls to join China’s One Belt One Road Initiative

He said the SICCI will also help members benefit from international businesses through the Trans Pacific Partnership signed earlier this year.

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) plans to work with its Chinese counterpart on China’s multi-billion dollar One Belt One Road Initiative (BRI), its newly-appointed chairman has said. “The SICCI will work very closely with the Chinese Chamber on the One Belt One Road Initiative for the benefit of its members,” said Dr T Chandroo, the business group’s newly-elected chairman, after holding its annual general meeting here yesterday. He said the SICCI will also help members benefit from international businesses through the Trans Pacific Partnership signed earlier this year.

Leveraging on Singapore chairmanship of Asean 2018, we will partner with other chambers with a view to form working relations with them, said Chandroo, who is also chairman and chief executive officer of Modern Montessori International, a regional education institute with schools in India. He also listed out plans to help the SICCI members adopt fintech and innovation. “We plan to encourage members in the brick and mortar business to embrace e-commerce and digital media and increasingly internationalise themselves,” he said. The SICCI, Chandroo said, will also continue to work on the development of small enterprises and increasing women participation in the business and corporate world. The Chamber will be tapping on more than 8,000 Indian-origin businesses in Singapore as new members, he said, adding the SICCI board aims to add 1,500 new members during 2018-2020. Chandroo, along with the new board, was elected on April 16, 2018.