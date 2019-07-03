Singapore HC orders freezing of account of Nirav Modi’s family

Published: July 3, 2019 12:55:10 AM

The ED’s request was on the ground that deposits in the bank account were made from proceeds of money siphoned off by Modi from the Punjab National Bank.

On the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Singapore High Court has ordered a Singaporean bank to freeze an account with balance of $6.122 million maintained by Pavilion Point Corporation, incorporated in the British Virgin Island, as it is linked to relatives of fugitive Nirav Modi. The ED’s request was on the ground that deposits in the bank account were made from proceeds of money siphoned off by Modi from the Punjab National Bank. The beneficiaries of the company are Maiank Mehta (Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law) and Purvi Modi (sister).

