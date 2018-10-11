‘Since when did Rahul Gandhi start understanding Marathi?’: Nitin Gadkari’s clarification on BJP’s overpromise remarks

“This is false, I did not say anything on Modi ji or 15 lakh… the programme was in Marathi and I wonder since when has Rahul ji started understanding Marathi?” Gandhi said.

Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India Nitin Gadkari Wednesday issued a clarification on his reported comments that the Bharatiya Janata Party overpromised during the election campaign in the year 2014.

“This is false, I did not say anything on Modi ji or 15 lakh… the programme was in Marathi and I wonder since when has Rahul ji started understanding Marathi?” Gandhi said. On October 9, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi posted a video of Gadkari where he allegedly claimed on a TV show that his party had made “tall promises” before coming to power.

The video tweeted by Gandhi showed Gadkari in conversation with actor Nana Patekar in a Marathi television show. In the video, Gadkari says that BJP never estimated to come to power, Indianexpress.com reported. “We were very confident that we can never come to power. So our people suggested us to make tall promises. If we don’t come to the power, we won’t be responsible anyways. Now people remind us of our promises…we just laugh and move on,” Gadkari was quoted as saying in the IE.com report. In answer to another question, Gadkari ironically says the party needs to be more open and transparent to the public.

The Congress took a jibe at Gadkari and the BJP for his comments. “Good to see Union Minister Nitin Gadkari concurring with our view that the Modi government was built on jumlas and fake promises,” tweeted the party from its official handle.

The Congress chief also took a jibe at the former BJP president. “You are right (Gadkari). Even the people think that the BJP used their dreams and faith for the party’s gain to come to power,” Gandhi tweeted.