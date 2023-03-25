scorecardresearch
‘Simple drama’ orchestrated to save PM Modi on Adani question: Rahul Gandhi hits back after disqualification

When asked whether he would apologise as demanded by the BJP, Gandhi tersely said, “My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology.”

Written by FE Online
Unfazed by the disqualification, Rahul Gandhi said that it doesn't matter whether he was disqualified permanently or put in jail.

A day after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha as MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre and the BJP saying that this was a ‘simple drama’ orchestrated to save Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rs 20,000-crore Adani question. During his first press conference after the disqualification in New Delhi, Gandhi hit back at the Modi government and its ministers for lying. When asked whether he would apologise as demanded by the BJP, Gandhi tersely said, “My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology.”

The former MP from Wayanad said that the government has panicked over the Adani issue. He said that “PM Modi was scared from my next speech on Adani.”

Unfazed by the disqualification, Gandhi said that it doesn’t matter whether he was disqualified permanently or put in jail. “I would continue to do my ‘tapasya’,” he added.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case, an action the Congress slammed as the BJP’s “vindictive politics” and vowed to fight against it legally and politically. Unless a higher court stays Gandhi’s conviction, 52-year-old four-time MP will not be able to contests polls for eight years.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 25-03-2023 at 13:59 IST

