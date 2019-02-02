SIMI ban: Modi government outlaws Students Islamic Movement of India for another five years

SIMI ban: The Centre has extended ban on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for another five years as it continues to indulge in subversive activities. According to news agency ANI, the Union Home Ministry said that SIMI has potential to create communal disharmony and its activities were prejudicial to the security of the country.

The government had previously banned SIMI in February 2014. The outfit was involved in a series of terror acts in the country since its inception in April 1977.

“If the unlawful activities of SIMI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will continue its subversive activities, re-organise its activists, who are still absconding, and disrupt the secular fabric of the country by propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism,” a notification issued by the MHA said.

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central government hereby declares the SIMI as an unlawful association’ and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years, the notification added.

The latest order comes into effect from Thursday. The MHA said that SIMI has been polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony. Besides, it is also undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country.

The Ministry also listed 58 cases where SIMI members were allegedly involved.

SIMI is a Islamist organisation that was formed in Aligarh. The outfit’s mission was to liberate India from western materialistic cultural influence and convert it into an Islamic state. The government had declared it an outlawed outfit in 2001.