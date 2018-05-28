Silli by-election 2018: In two hours, over 18 per cent polling recorded in Assembly seat in Jharkhand

The bypolls to Silli Assembly seat in Ranchi district and Gomia Assembly seat in Bokaro district were being held amidst tight security arrangements and no incidents of violence were reported so far, an election official said.

Over 18 per cent polling was recorded in the first two hours of bypolls to Silli Assembly seat while around 14 per cent votes were cast in Gomia Assembly constituency in Jharkhand today. Till 9 am, 18.22 per cent and 14.14 polling were recorded at Silli and Gomia Assembly constitiencies respectively, the election official said.

The bypolls to Gomia and Silli Assembly seats were necessitated following the conviction of Yogendra Mahto (Gomia) and Amit Mahto (Silli). Both were elected on JMM tickets in the 2014 Assembly election.

In Gomia Assembly seat, though there is a total of 13 candidates, but the main contest is between BJP’s Madhavlal Singh, AJSU’s Lambodar Mahto and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Babita Devi, wife of disqualified MLA Yogendra Mahto.

In Silli, of the total ten candidates, the main contest will be between the former deputy chief minister and AJSU president Sudesh Mahto and Seema Mahto, wife of disqualified MLA Amit Mahto.