Silent health revolution in Maharashtra: Here is how government, private doctors are helping poors

When Narendra Modi announced the launch date for his ambitious health-scheme Aayuhman Bharat during the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister wanted to ensure that medical facilities reach to maximum number of people. The joint and dedicated efforts by government and private doctors in Maharashtra aiming at providing quality healthcare and surgeries people belonging to economically weaker sections would definitely satisfy PM Modi. From cataract surgeries, ENT procedures, correcting orthopaedic defects and others, at least 78,000 surgeries have been performed since 2016. Another 1.5 lakh have been planned this year, according to Indian Express report.

The project is anchored by the state’s Directorate of Medical Education. The programme involves the state’s Directorate of Health Services, 140 private hospitals, 1,114 primary health centres and 20,000 doctors (both in the private and government sectors). The project initially started in Jalgaon and Mumbai. “Since 2004, we have carried out 1.25 lakh surgeries as part of this programme. Of these, at least 78,690 have been since 2016,” says Dr Milind Nikumbh, Dean of Government Ayurved College at Jalgaon and main coordinator of the Maha Aarogya camps. ‘Maha Aarogya’ camps where patients are screened.

Twenty one charitable trusts and foundations have donated over Rs 22 crore. 130 small camps and 14 large ones have been set up in under-developed areas of the state, including in Yavatmal, Solapur, Palghar, Osmanabad, Nanded, Sangli, Dhule, Beed, Satara, Chandrapur and Akola. The project involves a core team of 22 people, doctors from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

Several well-known private doctors have extended support and sponsored surgeries as well.