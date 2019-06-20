Silent coup: TDP legislature party in Rajya Sabha merges with BJP as Chandrababu Naidu travels abroad

TDP: At a time when TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu was holidaying abroad, four of his closest lieutenants, including a former union minister passed a resolution to merge the TDP legislature party in the Rajya Sabha in the BJP. TDP has six members in the Rajya Sabha, and the rebel group needed the support of at least two-third of the members to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. In a resolution signed by four TDP Rajya Sabha members, including former union minister YS Chowdary who is leader of the TDP's legislature party in the Rajya Sabha, the rebel group announced its merger with the BJP's legislature party in the Rajya Sabha. In the resolution which has been signed by C.M. Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and T.G. Venkatesh in addition to YS Chowdary, these leaders said that they have decided to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party because of 'impeccable leadership' and 'developmental policies' pursued by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ ALSO: House of cards: TDP stares at imminent split as Chandrababu Naidu holidays abroad The resolution, a copy of which was shared with Financial Express Online, the leaders said: \u201cAfter considerabe deliberations, it has been resolved to merge the legislature party of the TDP with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India.\u201d These four rebel TDP MPs have requested the BJP President to accept the merger and convey it to Venkaiah Naidu, chairman of the Rajya Sabha, by way of a resolution. READ ALSO: Chandrababu Naidu falls out of favour, undergoes frisking, travels in bus at airports: See pictures Later in the day, YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, G Mohan Rao and TG Venkatesh formally joined the BJP at the party's headquarter in Delhi. BJP's working president JP Nadda and the party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Bhupender Yadav welcomed the TDP MPs in the party fold. After the merger, the number of BJP members in the Rajya Sabha will increase to 75 and TDP tally will come down to just two members - Ravindra Kumar Kanakamedala and Thota Setharama Lakshmi. READ ALSO: Modi government\u2019s twin decisions to sack tainted officers send shock waves through bureaucracy