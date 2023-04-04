Sikkim avalanche: Six tourists killed, several feared trapped in Nathula

Six tourists were killed and 11 others were injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday, reported PTI, citing a police official.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Gangtok. Rescue and clearance operations are ongoing.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) said that 22 tourists were rescued after the avalanche hit at 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula. At least 350 tourists are stranded and 80 vehicles were rescued after clearing the snow from the area, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula after an avalanche strikes the area in Sikkim



22 tourists rescued who were trapped in snow, rescued. 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance… pic.twitter.com/l5gX087Fcw — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

(More details awaited.)