Sikkim avalanche: Six tourists killed, several feared trapped in Nathula

The incident took place in Nathula area.

Written by India News Desk
avalanche
Photo: ANI

Six tourists were killed and 11 others were injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday, reported PTI, citing a police official.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Gangtok. Rescue and clearance operations are ongoing.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) said that 22 tourists were rescued after the avalanche hit at 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula. At least 350 tourists are stranded and 80 vehicles were rescued after clearing the snow from the area, reported ANI.

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty. 

(More details awaited.)

First published on: 04-04-2023 at 15:56 IST

